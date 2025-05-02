Excise Officer and Accomplice Busted in Bribery Scandal

In a recent crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained two individuals, one of whom is a female officer from the Maharashtra excise department, accused of accepting bribes in Virar, Palghar district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pvrgati Adsure confirmed that charges were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the duo was apprehended. The accused, Shweta Laxman Naik, an excise sub-inspector, and Tanesh Ajit Patil, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 monthly from a beer shop owner, as well as an extra Rs 1,000 for signing an authorization document.

The ACB laid a trap following a complaint from the shop owner, leading to the capture of Patil, who accepted the bribe on Naik's behalf. Both suspects are in custody with further investigations ongoing, according to Adsure.

(With inputs from agencies.)