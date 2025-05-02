Left Menu

Police Nab Armed Suspect Planning Crime in Dramatic Arrest

Police arrested Mohammad Salim, who was carrying illegal weapons, intending to commit a crime. He was caught after jumping from a flyover and fracturing his leg. Salim, who is on record for assault and attempted murder, will be interrogated following medical treatment at a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:24 IST
Police Nab Armed Suspect Planning Crime in Dramatic Arrest
Weapons
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended Mohammad Salim, who was caught with illegal weapons and planning a crime in Farrukhnagar, officials reported. The arrest followed intelligence that led to a raid by the crime branch team.

Salim attempted to flee by jumping from the KMP flyover but sustained a fractured leg, after which he was captured and taken to a hospital, the police stated.

A motorcycle, an illegal pistol with a cartridge, was seized from Salim. He already faces two cases in Gurugram under assault, attempted murder, and Arms Act violations. Authorities will question him after his hospital discharge, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025