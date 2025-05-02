Police Nab Armed Suspect Planning Crime in Dramatic Arrest

Police have apprehended Mohammad Salim, who was caught with illegal weapons and planning a crime in Farrukhnagar, officials reported. The arrest followed intelligence that led to a raid by the crime branch team.

Salim attempted to flee by jumping from the KMP flyover but sustained a fractured leg, after which he was captured and taken to a hospital, the police stated.

A motorcycle, an illegal pistol with a cartridge, was seized from Salim. He already faces two cases in Gurugram under assault, attempted murder, and Arms Act violations. Authorities will question him after his hospital discharge, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)