Police Nab Armed Suspect Planning Crime in Dramatic Arrest
Police arrested Mohammad Salim, who was carrying illegal weapons, intending to commit a crime. He was caught after jumping from a flyover and fracturing his leg. Salim, who is on record for assault and attempted murder, will be interrogated following medical treatment at a hospital.
Police have apprehended Mohammad Salim, who was caught with illegal weapons and planning a crime in Farrukhnagar, officials reported. The arrest followed intelligence that led to a raid by the crime branch team.
Salim attempted to flee by jumping from the KMP flyover but sustained a fractured leg, after which he was captured and taken to a hospital, the police stated.
A motorcycle, an illegal pistol with a cartridge, was seized from Salim. He already faces two cases in Gurugram under assault, attempted murder, and Arms Act violations. Authorities will question him after his hospital discharge, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.
