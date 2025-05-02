Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Leaders Demand Disqualification of Convicted MLA

Rajasthan's political landscape has become entangled in controversy as Congress leaders call for the disqualification of Anta MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. The urgency stems from the Rajasthan High Court's recent decision to uphold Meena's three-year prison sentence.

The conviction dates back two decades, tied to charges of obstructing government operations, intimidating officials, and property vandalism. The judgment was initially passed by the Additional District Judge court in Jhalawar's Aklera in December 2020.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully have formally appealed to the Assembly Speaker, emphasizing that any MLA sentenced to more than two years in prison should lose membership. They await decisive action to reflect adherence to legislative norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)