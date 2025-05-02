Left Menu

Tragic Fatality: Air Force Sergeant Found Dead at Sarsawa Station

A sergeant stationed at Sarsawa Air Force Base in Saharanpur was found dead, apparently shot with his service rifle. Harpreet Singh, 36, succumbed to his wounds at the medical college. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and have sent the body for an autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:42 IST
Tragic Fatality: Air Force Sergeant Found Dead at Sarsawa Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sergeant stationed at Sarsawa Air Force Base in Saharanpur has been found dead after reportedly being shot with his service rifle. The incident, as reported by the police on Friday, involved Harpreet Singh, 36, who was on duty when the fatal shooting occurred.

A forensic team has been deployed to the scene to investigate and collect evidence, though no formal complaints have yet been filed with the Sarsawa police station. SP (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed to PTI that the sergeant succumbed to his injuries before police could reach the hospital in Pilkhani.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. Singh's body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain further details about the circumstances of his death, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025