Tragic Fatality: Air Force Sergeant Found Dead at Sarsawa Station
A sergeant stationed at Sarsawa Air Force Base in Saharanpur was found dead, apparently shot with his service rifle. Harpreet Singh, 36, succumbed to his wounds at the medical college. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and have sent the body for an autopsy.
A sergeant stationed at Sarsawa Air Force Base in Saharanpur has been found dead after reportedly being shot with his service rifle. The incident, as reported by the police on Friday, involved Harpreet Singh, 36, who was on duty when the fatal shooting occurred.
A forensic team has been deployed to the scene to investigate and collect evidence, though no formal complaints have yet been filed with the Sarsawa police station. SP (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed to PTI that the sergeant succumbed to his injuries before police could reach the hospital in Pilkhani.
Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. Singh's body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain further details about the circumstances of his death, officials stated.
