Left Menu

Finance Minister Slams DMK's Caste Census Claims

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebuffed the DMK's assertion that the inclusion of caste enumeration in India's upcoming census is a hard-earned victory. Sitharaman criticized the DMK for politicizing the issue and defended the central government's funding distribution and GST policies, while addressing concerns about corporate favoritism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:52 IST
Finance Minister Slams DMK's Caste Census Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday dismissed the DMK government's claim that the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census was a ''hard-earned victory.'' She criticized the Tamil Nadu ruling party for attempting to gain political advantage from this decision.

Sitharaman stated that the Union Cabinet has approved the caste census to aid government support for poor and marginalized communities. She highlighted a concerning incident in Tamil Nadu, where human waste was reportedly mixed with drinking water in a Scheduled Caste area, questioning DMK's claims of success.

Countering accusations of the central government's corporate favoritism, Sitharaman mentioned the Vizhinjam Port's handover to Adani Group under a previous Congress government, and challenged DMK's public versus private statements on federal funding. Additionally, she explained the collaborative nature of GST decisions involving state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025