U.S. Labels Major Haiti Gangs as 'Transnational Terrorists'

The U.S. has labeled Haiti's Viv Ansanm gang alliance and the Gran Grif gang as 'transnational terrorist groups.' These gangs now control much of Port-au-Prince and nearby areas. Over 1 million Haitians are displaced by the conflict, with escalating violence triggering humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has escalated its stance against violent groups disrupting Haiti by officially designating the Viv Ansanm gang alliance and the Gran Grif gang as 'transnational terrorist groups.' This comes as these gangs extend control beyond Port-au-Prince, prompting a humanitarian crisis.

With this designation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns that those aiding these gangs could face 'criminal charges and inadmissibility or removal from the U.S.' The conflict has displaced over a million Haitians, as violence disrupts daily life and causes severe food insecurity.

The U.N. cautions against firearms trafficking to Haitian gangs, primarily from Florida ports. Meanwhile, Gran Grif leader Luckson Elan and Viv Ansanm's spokesman Jimmy Cherizier face U.N. sanctions as their influence grows amidst stalled security efforts backed by under-resourced U.N. missions.

