Left Menu

Serbia's Oil Lifeline: U.S. Treasury Extends Waiver for Russian-Owned NIS

The U.S. Treasury Department extended a sanctions waiver for Serbia's NIS until March 20, allowing crude oil imports. OFAC had sanctioned NIS in October over Russia's war in Ukraine. MOL agreed to buy stakes from Gazprom. Serbia's energy minister seeks solutions in upcoming U.S. negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:47 IST
Serbia's Oil Lifeline: U.S. Treasury Extends Waiver for Russian-Owned NIS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced an extension of the sanctions waiver on Serbia's Russian-owned oil company, NIS, giving the Balkan nation until March 20 to continue importing crude oil. This comes amid broader efforts by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to sanction Russia's energy sector due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Serbia's Energy Minister, Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, confirmed the extension, emphasizing that NIS would maintain its supply of crude oil products in the market. The deadline aligns with previous measures set by OFAC, which had given NIS time to address its majority Russian ownership.

In a related development, Hungarian energy firm MOL has signed an agreement to purchase Russian stakes in NIS. Concurrently, the Serbian government is negotiating solutions with the U.S., with plans for meetings next week to enhance their position amid the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026