Texas Border Zone: Trump's New Front in Immigration Crackdown

The establishment of a second military zone in Texas marks a new phase in the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts along the U.S-Mexico border. The 'Texas National Defense Area' enables troops to temporarily detain migrants, expanding upon the strategy initially implemented in New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains the primary authority over illegal crossings, with military personnel required to transfer any detained migrants to border patrol or local law enforcement. Despite the autonomy provided, U.S troops have so far not used this power, leaving detentions to the discretion of CBP officials.

Around 11,900 troops are currently stationed at the southwest border, supporting an immigration strategy that seeks to deter illegal crossings. While the Insurrection Act of 1807 has been considered, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently advised against its invocation, opting for less drastic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)