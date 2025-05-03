Humanitarian Standstill: The Gaza Aid Dilemma

Israel has maintained a blockade on aid entering Gaza for two months amidst ongoing conflict, demanding assurances that Hamas and other militants cannot divert the supplies. The Israeli government has proposed a military-managed distribution system.

However, UN and aid groups argue that such involvement would complicate humanitarian missions, potentially violating international law by restricting eligibility and risking forced displacement of civilians.

Israeli officials have not publicized their detailed plans. Meanwhile, aid organizations steadfastly oppose Israel's direct role in aid distribution, emphasizing the critical need for impartial and independent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)