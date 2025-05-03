Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Ajmer
Six Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Ajmer for living illegally as police checked documents of over 2,000 suspects. This action follows Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's directive to deport illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals. Special teams conducted comprehensive searches across various locations to enforce immigration laws.
In a significant operation aimed at curbing illegal immigration, six Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Ajmer, Rajasthan, authorities revealed on Saturday.
This crackdown is part of a broader directive from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who instructed law enforcement to deport illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals. The police scrutinized documents of more than 2,000 suspects.
According to Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana, intensive searches were conducted across several areas, including hotels and railway stations, resulting in the detainment of individuals trying to evade immigration laws.
