Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Ajmer

In a significant operation aimed at curbing illegal immigration, six Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Ajmer, Rajasthan, authorities revealed on Saturday.

This crackdown is part of a broader directive from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who instructed law enforcement to deport illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals. The police scrutinized documents of more than 2,000 suspects.

According to Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana, intensive searches were conducted across several areas, including hotels and railway stations, resulting in the detainment of individuals trying to evade immigration laws.

