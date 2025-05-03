Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russian Port City

A Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian port city of Novorossiisk has prompted local authorities to declare a state of emergency, according to reports and official statements. The attack caused damage to a grain terminal as well as several residential buildings, resulting in injuries to five individuals.

The city's mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, was seen assessing the impact of the strike, with debris strewn in front of apartment buildings and extensive damage visible in released footage. Among the injured was a woman in serious condition and two children, as reported by local authorities.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, announced that falling drone debris had also damaged storage units at the grain terminal, causing a fire. The facility's owner, Delo Group, stated that the fire was contained and normal operations resumed.

