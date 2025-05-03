Karnataka's New Anti-Communal Task Force Following Activist's Murder

In response to the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the arrest of eight individuals. He also declared the creation of a permanent anti-communal task force for the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Shet was killed on Thursday by an unidentified group in Mangaluru, sparking unrest. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) initiated a bandh on Friday, resulting in citywide closures. In light of these events, Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao conducted high-level security discussions in Mangaluru.

The ongoing unrest prompted state ministers to assure the public of strict action against those responsible for the violence. The newly announced task force aims to prevent communal strife, modeled after the existing Anti-Naxal force, and will be led by an Inspector General of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)