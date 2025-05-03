Tragic End Amidst Wedding Celebrations: Man Found Dead Near In-Laws' Home

In a tragic incident, Harendra Verma, a 25-year-old, was discovered dead with his throat slit just metres from his in-laws' residence in the Maharajganj Tarai district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Police reported that his blood-soaked body was found merely 50 metres from where he was staying while attending his brother-in-law's wedding. A knife, likely used in the attack, was recovered nearby.

Accusations have arisen from his family, who suspect Harendra's in-laws orchestrated the murder, possibly due to ongoing domestic disputes. Despite having been married for five years, Harendra had been experiencing marital difficulties, with his wife residing at her parental home for several months. Local authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar, are investigating and pursuing those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)