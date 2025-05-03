Decomposed Body Found in Locked House Raises Questions
A 32-year-old man's decomposed body was discovered in a locked house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The discovery came after the man's sister reported him missing. Police found no immediate signs of foul play, but are investigating the suspicious death under section 194 of BNSS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A gruesome discovery was made in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar as a decomposed body of a 32-year-old man was found in a locked house, police confirmed on Saturday.
The man, identified as Subhbrata Ghosh Chaudhry, was reported missing by his sister after nearly a week of no contact and an unreachable phone.
Upon breaking into the house, police found the body in an advanced state of decomposition, though preliminary investigations did not indicate any foul play. The case is being examined as a suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and a post-mortem has been ordered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement