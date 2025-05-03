Decomposed Body Found in Locked House Raises Questions

A gruesome discovery was made in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar as a decomposed body of a 32-year-old man was found in a locked house, police confirmed on Saturday.

The man, identified as Subhbrata Ghosh Chaudhry, was reported missing by his sister after nearly a week of no contact and an unreachable phone.

Upon breaking into the house, police found the body in an advanced state of decomposition, though preliminary investigations did not indicate any foul play. The case is being examined as a suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and a post-mortem has been ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)