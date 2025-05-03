Left Menu

Uniform Civil Code: The Game-Changer for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami encourages the youth to confront misinformation surrounding the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act. Implemented as a constitutional tool, it aims to eradicate caste, religion, and gender discrimination, ensuring rights for women and children while addressing modern relationship dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:37 IST
In a call to action, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand urged young citizens to challenge myths surrounding the state's recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act. Dhami described the UCC as a vital constitutional tool designed to eliminate various discriminations based on caste, religion, and gender.

The law introduces mandatory registration of live-in relationships, a move facing legal challenges for deviating from traditional Indian culture. However, Dhami argues this is a measure toward contemporary societal realities. He cited the tragic 2022 murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner as a cautionary tale necessitating these legal protections.

Through workshops and seminars, the government aims to educate citizens about the UCC's benefits, highlighting its role in securing inheritance and empowering women by curbing harmful practices. The initiative could inspire other BJP-led states to adopt similar reforms, marking Uttarakhand as a pioneer in this legislative shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

