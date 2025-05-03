Successful Security Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants Neutralized

Pakistani security forces have carried out a series of successful operations in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, neutralizing a significant terrorist threat. In total, five militants were killed and two were apprehended across three intelligence-based operations, according to a statement released by the military's media wing on Saturday.

In Bajaur district, troops engaged and killed three militants following reports of their presence. Meanwhile, in North Waziristan's Dossali area, another two insurgents were eliminated. A third operation in the Mohmand district led to the capture of two militants and the dismantling of their hideout.

Authorities also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the militants, who were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces, commending their dedication and bravery in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

