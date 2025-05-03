Left Menu

Wedding Chaos: Groom Attacked During Festivities

A 25-year-old groom, Laxmi Narayan, was attacked with a knife during his wedding procession in Khatikheda village. The assailant, Vishnu Bairwa, and his accomplices targeted Narayan, causing him to collapse. He is undergoing treatment for critical injuries. A case has been filed, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:34 IST
During what should have been a joyful wedding procession, chaos ensued when 25-year-old groom Laxmi Narayan was assailed by knife-wielding youths in Khatikheda village. The incident occurred as Narayan rode a mare towards his bride's home with family and friends, known locally as 'baratis'.

Vishnu Bairwa, accompanied by unidentified accomplices, launched the attack, causing Narayan to sustain severe injuries and collapse. His brother, Naveen, recounted the terrifying moment when the groom fell to the ground, prompting a rush to the hospital where he is receiving critical care.

The local police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Bairwa and his aides. Both the victim and the perpetrator belong to the same community, though the motive remains unclear. Officials continue to investigate this shocking breach of matrimonial celebration.

