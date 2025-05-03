Punjab-Haryana Water War Intensifies: Federal Structure in Jeopardy

The longstanding water-sharing conflict between Punjab and Haryana has intensified, as an all-party meeting in Haryana urged Punjab's AAP government to release additional water from the Bhakra dam. This request follows Punjab's refusal, at an all-party meeting, to comply with the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) water release directives.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a crucial meeting in Delhi, advising adherence to BBMB's order of releasing 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana for eight days. An emergency session of the BBMB was subsequently convened, though Punjab abstained, citing a legislative assembly session.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Punjab's stance as an unconstitutional move that threatens federal harmony. He insisted on immediate water release and hoped for cooperation. Meanwhile, the issue spurred a heated political atmosphere between the neighboring states, with Haryana pledging to explore all avenues to ensure water delivery.

