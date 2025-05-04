Left Menu

Tragic Incident at RMC Plant Highlights Safety Lapses

Two labourers died of suffocation after falling into a pit at a ready-mix concrete plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district. A third worker attempted a rescue but was also injured. Investigations are underway regarding potential safety negligence by the plant's management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred at a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district, resulting in the deaths of two labourers due to suffocation. The victims, identified as Vishwajeet Harishchandra Rajbhar and Rajan Surendra Rajbhar, fell into a 30-foot-deep pit on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

The pit reportedly contained residual chemical or concrete material, leading to the suffocation of both individuals. A fellow worker, Salman Khan, who attempted to save the duo, also suffered from severe respiratory distress but survived after being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation to determine whether negligence on the part of the plant's management regarding safety protocols contributed to the tragedy. An accidental death report has been filed as officials verify compliance with standard safety guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

