Tragic Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Malouli Village

A young pharmacist named Satyendra Vishwakarma was killed in Malouli over a land dispute. Unknown assailants attacked him with sticks and rods at his clinic. A local teen trying to help was also injured, and neighbors intervened. Police are investigating, suspecting a local feud behind the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old pharmacist, Satyendra Vishwakarma, was brutally beaten to death by unknown individuals in Malouli village, as reported by the local police on Sunday. The incident occurred at Vishwakarma's clinic, where he was resting when three men disguised as customers arrived just after midnight.

The attackers pretended to seek medication and lured Vishwakarma to the door of his clinic. Upon opening it, he was violently attacked. Despite attempting to flee, the pharmacist was chased and beaten with sticks. A local youth, Vivek Chandra Nag, tried to intervene but was also assaulted before neighbors forced the attackers to escape.

Vishwakarma was rushed to a hospital by the police but succumbed to his injuries. SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh has registered a case based on a complaint from Vishwakarma's father, Ganga Prasad, as investigations focus on a land and tree-cutting dispute. suspects have been named, and arrests are anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

