Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, residents say

​At least 15 ‌people were killed ​and several homes burned in an attack ‌by Boko Haram Islamist militants on a village in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, residents said ‌on Monday.

* Gunmen on motorcycles swept ‌into Gujba village just after the Muslim prayers at dawn on Sunday, firing on residents as ⁠they fled, ​Buji Muhammad, ⁠a resident said. * Muhammad told Reuters his ⁠teenage son was among the dead and was buried ​on Monday.

* Ba Goni Hassan Ibrahim, another ⁠resident, said 15 villagers were confirmed dead, with several ⁠more ​wounded. * Nigeria's northeast, hit by an uptick in Boko Haram ⁠and ISWAP attacks on troops and civilians in recent weeks, ⁠is ⁠the country's most unstable region.

