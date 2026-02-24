Left Menu

Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, residents say

​At least 15 ‌people were killed ​and several homes burned in an attack ‌by Boko Haram Islamist militants on a village in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, residents said ‌on Monday. * Gunmen on motorcycles swept ‌into Gujba village just after the Muslim prayers at dawn on Sunday, firing on residents as ⁠they fled, ​Buji Muhammad, ⁠a resident said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:08 IST
Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, residents say

​At least 15 ‌people were killed ​and several homes burned in an attack ‌by Boko Haram Islamist militants on a village in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, residents said ‌on Monday.

* Gunmen on motorcycles swept ‌into Gujba village just after the Muslim prayers at dawn on Sunday, firing on residents as ⁠they fled, ​Buji Muhammad, ⁠a resident said. * Muhammad told Reuters his ⁠teenage son was among the dead and was buried ​on Monday.

* Ba Goni Hassan Ibrahim, another ⁠resident, said 15 villagers were confirmed dead, with several ⁠more ​wounded. * Nigeria's northeast, hit by an uptick in Boko Haram ⁠and ISWAP attacks on troops and civilians in recent weeks, ⁠is ⁠the country's most unstable region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived global tariff angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived ...

 Global
2
Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turns violent

Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turn...

 India
3
SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026