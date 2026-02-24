Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, residents say
At least 15 people were killed and several homes burned in an attack by Boko Haram Islamist militants on a village in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, residents said on Monday. * Gunmen on motorcycles swept into Gujba village just after the Muslim prayers at dawn on Sunday, firing on residents as they fled, Buji Muhammad, a resident said.
* Gunmen on motorcycles swept into Gujba village just after the Muslim prayers at dawn on Sunday, firing on residents as they fled, Buji Muhammad, a resident said. * Muhammad told Reuters his teenage son was among the dead and was buried on Monday.
* Ba Goni Hassan Ibrahim, another resident, said 15 villagers were confirmed dead, with several more wounded. * Nigeria's northeast, hit by an uptick in Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks on troops and civilians in recent weeks, is the country's most unstable region.
