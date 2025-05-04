Left Menu

Karnataka's Commitment to Justice Amid Mangaluru Murder

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.

The activist, previously known for his criminal record, was murdered last Thursday, leading to heightened tension in the area.

Although the BJP pushed for federal intervention, Parameshwara has expressed full confidence in the effectiveness of the local police, noting the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the murder.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara confirmed that an anti-communal task force will be created to maintain peace in Karnataka's coastal regions.

This response comes following widespread unrest caused by Shetty's murder, including a bandh led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Mangaluru, prompting ministers to swiftly meet with law enforcement to ensure stability.

Ministers also reviewed security measures in Mangaluru, assuring the public that stringent action would follow any further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

