Left Menu

‘SP incapable of forming govt on its own’: BJP slams Akhilesh for 'bring 100 MLAs, become CM' remark

Talking to reporters at his residence in Gorakhpur, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary claimed Yadavs comment clearly showed that the Samajwadi Party was not in a position to form a government on its own. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav had said that whoever brings 100 legislators would naturally be in a position to claim the chief ministers chair.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:43 IST
‘SP incapable of forming govt on its own’: BJP slams Akhilesh for 'bring 100 MLAs, become CM' remark
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his ''bring 100 MLAs, become CM'' remark, calling it a sign of the opposition party's frustration. Talking to reporters at his residence in Gorakhpur, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary claimed Yadav's comment clearly showed that the Samajwadi Party was not in a position to form a government on its own. ''Such remarks reflect the Samajwadi Party's desperation. Had they been confident, they would have talked about forming the government themselves,'' he said. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav had said that ''whoever brings 100 legislators would naturally be in a position to claim the chief minister's chair''. ''Both the deputy chief ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak) want to be the chief minister. Whoever brings 100 legislators will get a chance to become the chief minister. There will not be a better opportunity than this,'' Yadav had said. Dismissing speculation of any rift within the BJP, Chaudhary said the government and the party organisation were functioning in complete coordination. ''There is no difference between the government and the party organisation. If any issue arises, it will be resolved internally,'' he said. The BJP leader also alleged that the opposition had run out of issues, and that is why it was making ''immature statements'' to grab headlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered: Haryana CM

All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered: Haryana CM

 India
2
Rahul is 'mastermind' of anarchic incident at AI Summit, law will catch up: BJP

Rahul is 'mastermind' of anarchic incident at AI Summit, law will catch up:...

 India
3
Govt set to launch HPV vaccination prog for girls aged 14 and above, will administer Gardasil injection free of cost: official sources.

Govt set to launch HPV vaccination prog for girls aged 14 and above, will ad...

 India
4
Kanpur, Prayagraj at risk of severe damage if powerful quake strikes: IIT study

Kanpur, Prayagraj at risk of severe damage if powerful quake strikes: IIT st...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026