Heroic Guide Saves Tourists Amidst Pahalgam Terror Attack

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah for rescuing Chhattisgarh tourists during a terror attack in Pahalgam. He criticized the negative profiling of Muslims and asserted confidence in the central government's strong retaliatory measures. Shah's bravery prevented potential casualties in the gruesome April 22 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:02 IST
In a recent incident that brought both bravery and political clarity to the forefront, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah for his valiant actions during the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah played a crucial role in the evacuation of tourists from Chhattisgarh, amidst chaos and violence.

During an exclusive interview, Sai expressed concerns about the unjust tarnishing of the Muslim community due to isolated incidents, stressing that not all Muslims are to blame. He reaffirmed his belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's capabilities, indicating potential strong actions against Pakistan, who are accused of supporting the attackers.

The attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people, had tourists from Chhattisgarh deeply embroiled in terror. Shah's courage in escorting tourists, including children, to safety was applauded widely, highlighting the challenges faced by locals and their heroic responses amid adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

