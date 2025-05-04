Heroic Guide Saves Tourists Amidst Pahalgam Terror Attack
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah for rescuing Chhattisgarh tourists during a terror attack in Pahalgam. He criticized the negative profiling of Muslims and asserted confidence in the central government's strong retaliatory measures. Shah's bravery prevented potential casualties in the gruesome April 22 incident.
- Country:
- India
In a recent incident that brought both bravery and political clarity to the forefront, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah for his valiant actions during the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah played a crucial role in the evacuation of tourists from Chhattisgarh, amidst chaos and violence.
During an exclusive interview, Sai expressed concerns about the unjust tarnishing of the Muslim community due to isolated incidents, stressing that not all Muslims are to blame. He reaffirmed his belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's capabilities, indicating potential strong actions against Pakistan, who are accused of supporting the attackers.
The attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people, had tourists from Chhattisgarh deeply embroiled in terror. Shah's courage in escorting tourists, including children, to safety was applauded widely, highlighting the challenges faced by locals and their heroic responses amid adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress President Accuses Modi Government of Intimidation Tactics
Unified Protest: Muslim Community Condemns Terrorism in Madhya Pradesh
Modi Government Reconsiders Indus Waters Treaty Amidst Heightened Tensions
Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh as Muslim Community Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Maharashtra NCP President Urges PM Modi on Pahalgam Terror Response