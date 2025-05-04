Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Baran District

A family dispute resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man at a tea stall in Baran district. Four men attacked Ramdayal Gurjar with iron rods over a familial conflict. All accused have been detained as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Baran district has resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man following an attack by four individuals over a family dispute. The victim, Ramdayal Gurjar, was ambushed at a tea stall in Mangrole town.

According to officials, the altercation was reportedly a result of familial enmity, as one of the attackers was related to Ramdayal. All four perpetrators have been taken into custody.

The police have filed a murder case against the accused. Investigations are ongoing as the body was returned to family members post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

