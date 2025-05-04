Family Feud Turns Fatal in Baran District

A tragic incident in Baran district has resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man following an attack by four individuals over a family dispute. The victim, Ramdayal Gurjar, was ambushed at a tea stall in Mangrole town.

According to officials, the altercation was reportedly a result of familial enmity, as one of the attackers was related to Ramdayal. All four perpetrators have been taken into custody.

The police have filed a murder case against the accused. Investigations are ongoing as the body was returned to family members post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)