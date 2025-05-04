Sukhbir Singh Badal Protests 'Brazen Loot' of Punjab's Water Resources

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has described Haryana's demand for additional water from the Nangal Dam as a 'brazen loot' of Punjab's resources. Badal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention to prevent what he calls discrimination against Punjab.

The controversy erupted when the Punjab government refused to release more water, citing that Haryana has used 103% of its allocated share by March. The Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to allocate more water to Haryana has been strongly opposed by Punjab, intensifying the dispute.

Badal argues that Haryana and Rajasthan have become illegal beneficiaries of Punjab's river waters, violating the Riparian principle. The Union Home Secretary has chaired a meeting to resolve the dispute, advising that extra water be released temporarily to meet urgent needs while ensuring Punjab's future requirements are also considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)