Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Protests 'Brazen Loot' of Punjab's Water Resources

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the SAD chief, has labeled Haryana's demand for more water from Punjab as 'brazen loot.' He has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to intervene, asserting that Punjab will not tolerate injustice. The conflict arises over water allocation from the Nangal Dam, with Punjab claiming Haryana exceeds its share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:48 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Protests 'Brazen Loot' of Punjab's Water Resources
Water
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has described Haryana's demand for additional water from the Nangal Dam as a 'brazen loot' of Punjab's resources. Badal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention to prevent what he calls discrimination against Punjab.

The controversy erupted when the Punjab government refused to release more water, citing that Haryana has used 103% of its allocated share by March. The Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to allocate more water to Haryana has been strongly opposed by Punjab, intensifying the dispute.

Badal argues that Haryana and Rajasthan have become illegal beneficiaries of Punjab's river waters, violating the Riparian principle. The Union Home Secretary has chaired a meeting to resolve the dispute, advising that extra water be released temporarily to meet urgent needs while ensuring Punjab's future requirements are also considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025