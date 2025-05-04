Himachal Pradesh Teachers' Protests Escalate: A Clash of Values

Jai Ram Thakur, leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former chief minister, has raised a strong objection against the Congress-led government's response to the unrest among educators. The protests, involving about 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff from Himachal Pradesh University, highlight the demand for timely salary disbursements.

Thakur claims the state government, despite its employee-friendly pretensions, has ignored pressing concerns of its workforce. Once vehemently championed by Congress leaders pre-election, the causes have now been sidelined as the authorities allegedly resort to severe penalties, including dismissals and criminal charges against peaceful demonstrators.

The former chief minister stressed that these actions signify an alarming misuse of power, jeopardizing democracy, and fail to prioritize students' education amidst the ongoing academic session. More than 900 educators currently face what Thakur describes as baseless legal charges, underscoring a growing dissatisfaction among the teaching community.

(With inputs from agencies.)