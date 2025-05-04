Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Teachers' Protests Escalate: A Clash of Values

Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister and leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, criticized the Congress-led government's handling of protests by university staff. Around 1,500 employees from Himachal Pradesh University demanded timely payment of salaries amid accusations of governmental neglect and punitive actions against protestors.

Updated: 04-05-2025 18:57 IST


  
  



Thakur claims the state government, despite its employee-friendly pretensions, has ignored pressing concerns of its workforce. Once vehemently championed by Congress leaders pre-election, the causes have now been sidelined as the authorities allegedly resort to severe penalties, including dismissals and criminal charges against peaceful demonstrators.

The former chief minister stressed that these actions signify an alarming misuse of power, jeopardizing democracy, and fail to prioritize students' education amidst the ongoing academic session. More than 900 educators currently face what Thakur describes as baseless legal charges, underscoring a growing dissatisfaction among the teaching community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

