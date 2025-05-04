Fatal Fan Clashes Mar Italian Serie A Encounter
A 26-year-old Atalanta fan was fatally stabbed amid a violent clash with Inter Milan supporters in Bergamo. This incident is part of a worrying trend of fan violence in Italian football, highlighted by numerous injuries to police officers during a previous derby in Rome.
A 26-year-old supporter of the Italian Serie A team Atalanta was fatally stabbed during clashes with Inter Milan fans in Bergamo, media outlets reported on Sunday.
The incident is part of a troubling sequence of fan violence in Italy. Just last month, 13 police officers were injured during a violent encounter between AS Roma and Lazio supporters ahead of a derby in Rome. The confrontation between Atalanta and Inter Milan fans occurred near Atalanta's stadium on Saturday night, culminating in the Atalanta fan being stabbed in the back, according to La Repubblica and La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Law enforcement in Bergamo, where Atalanta is based, has not yet confirmed these reports. Media sources indicate that a suspect, reportedly in his late teens, has been detained, and a knife was discovered near the deceased individual. Emergency services responded promptly but could not prevent the man's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
