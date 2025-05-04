Left Menu

Ferozepur's Strategic Blackout Drill Amidst Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Ferozepur Cantonment Board plans a 30-minute blackout rehearsal to enhance preparedness amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a recent terror attack. The exercise will focus on security and vigilance, with close monitoring by local authorities, to ensure effectiveness during potential threats.

Ferozepur | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:08 IST
  • India

The Ferozepur Cantonment Board, in light of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, is set to conduct a 30-minute blackout rehearsal. Scheduled for Sunday from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, the exercise aims to bolster preparedness and readiness for potential threats.

In an official communication, the board requested Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma to ensure robust security arrangements during the blackout. The initiative underscores the need for deliberate procedures to manage potential war scenarios effectively, requiring full cooperation from local authorities and the public.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma assured residents that the blackout is a routine preparedness exercise and stressed there is no cause for panic. Local law enforcement, led by Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Gill, is intensifying vigilance, increasing surveillance on social media, and enhancing monitoring at strategic locations, including international borders, to thwart any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

