Punjab United in Water Dispute with Haryana

In a bid to address growing tensions over water-sharing, Punjab Congress leaders convened a strategic meeting on Sunday before the AAP government's special Assembly session. The agenda: discussing the disputed release of extra water from the Nangal Dam to Haryana.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, highlighted unity among Punjab's political factions, emphasizing that on the issue of water, Punjab would present a united front. 'Every Punjabi will stand united to protect Punjab's water and its interests,' asserted Bajwa.

The special session of the Punjab Assembly, set for Monday, aims to scrutinize the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision, which proposes releasing 4,500 cusecs of additional water to Haryana, sparking outrage in Punjab. The state's leaders argue that Haryana has already exceeded its allocated water share.

(With inputs from agencies.)