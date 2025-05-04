Left Menu

Punjab United in Water Dispute with Haryana

Punjab Congress leaders gather ahead of a special Assembly session to address the water-sharing dispute with Haryana. Emphasizing unity, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa declared that the state stands united to protect its water and interests. A contentious session is expected as Punjab contests Haryana's water demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:42 IST
Punjab United in Water Dispute with Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address growing tensions over water-sharing, Punjab Congress leaders convened a strategic meeting on Sunday before the AAP government's special Assembly session. The agenda: discussing the disputed release of extra water from the Nangal Dam to Haryana.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, highlighted unity among Punjab's political factions, emphasizing that on the issue of water, Punjab would present a united front. 'Every Punjabi will stand united to protect Punjab's water and its interests,' asserted Bajwa.

The special session of the Punjab Assembly, set for Monday, aims to scrutinize the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision, which proposes releasing 4,500 cusecs of additional water to Haryana, sparking outrage in Punjab. The state's leaders argue that Haryana has already exceeded its allocated water share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025