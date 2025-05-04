Left Menu

Mysterious Death Sparks Controversy in Kulgam

The discovery of a young man's body in Kulgam raises contentious allegations of foul play involving security forces. The incident follows a Pahalgam terror attack, with claims of misconduct leading to calls for a judicial probe. Police and local leaders emphasize the need for thorough investigation.

In the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the retrieval of a young man's body has ignited a storm of controversy. The deceased, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, was reportedly taken for questioning by security forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. Allegations are swirling about foul play, demanding serious scrutiny.

Drone footage revealing a young man leaping into the Adbal stream has surfaced, deepening the mystery. Police assert that Magray confessed to terrorist affiliations and attempted escape. However, local leader Sakina Ittoo disputes these claims, advocating for a judicial investigation to ensure justice.

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, expressed concerns over this recurring pattern, highlighting the fragile peace in the region. Such incidents reportedly aim to destabilize communal harmony and tourism. Calls for an impartial probe are mounting to uncover the truth behind Magray's tragic death.

