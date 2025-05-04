Mysterious Death Sparks Controversy in Kulgam
The discovery of a young man's body in Kulgam raises contentious allegations of foul play involving security forces. The incident follows a Pahalgam terror attack, with claims of misconduct leading to calls for a judicial probe. Police and local leaders emphasize the need for thorough investigation.
- Country:
- India
In the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the retrieval of a young man's body has ignited a storm of controversy. The deceased, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, was reportedly taken for questioning by security forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. Allegations are swirling about foul play, demanding serious scrutiny.
Drone footage revealing a young man leaping into the Adbal stream has surfaced, deepening the mystery. Police assert that Magray confessed to terrorist affiliations and attempted escape. However, local leader Sakina Ittoo disputes these claims, advocating for a judicial investigation to ensure justice.
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, expressed concerns over this recurring pattern, highlighting the fragile peace in the region. Such incidents reportedly aim to destabilize communal harmony and tourism. Calls for an impartial probe are mounting to uncover the truth behind Magray's tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastating Rains and Winds Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Severe Weather Paralyzes National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir
Devastating Landslide in Ramban Disrupts Life and Transport in Jammu and Kashmir
Devastating Landslides and Storms Paralyze Jammu and Kashmir
Devastating Landslides and Hailstorms Hit Jammu and Kashmir, Disrupting Lives