Drone Strikes and Turmoil: Sudan's Port Sudan Under Rapid Support Forces Attack

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces launched a drone attack on Port Sudan's military airbase and civilian facilities, marking the first known attack on the Red Sea city. The assault halted air traffic briefly and intensified ongoing violence between the military and RSF, contributing to humanitarian crises and displacement across Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:43 IST
In a significant escalation of ongoing conflict, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) initiated a drone attack on the military airbase and civilian facilities in the coastal city of Port Sudan, according to military sources. This marks the first known aggression by RSF on the strategically important Red Sea city.

Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, spokesperson for the Sudanese military, confirmed the RSF drones targeted an ammunition warehouse inside the Osman Digna airbase, resulting in explosions. The assault also struck a cargo warehouse and various civilian sites, Abdullah stated.

The drone attack temporarily halted air traffic at Port Sudan's airport, a crucial entry point for the country since the start of the conflict over two years ago when RSF first occupied Khartoum's international airport. Despite the military regaining control earlier this year, Khartoum's main airport remains non-operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

