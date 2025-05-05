Drone Strikes and Turmoil: Sudan's Port Sudan Under Rapid Support Forces Attack
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces launched a drone attack on Port Sudan's military airbase and civilian facilities, marking the first known attack on the Red Sea city. The assault halted air traffic briefly and intensified ongoing violence between the military and RSF, contributing to humanitarian crises and displacement across Sudan.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant escalation of ongoing conflict, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) initiated a drone attack on the military airbase and civilian facilities in the coastal city of Port Sudan, according to military sources. This marks the first known aggression by RSF on the strategically important Red Sea city.
Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, spokesperson for the Sudanese military, confirmed the RSF drones targeted an ammunition warehouse inside the Osman Digna airbase, resulting in explosions. The assault also struck a cargo warehouse and various civilian sites, Abdullah stated.
The drone attack temporarily halted air traffic at Port Sudan's airport, a crucial entry point for the country since the start of the conflict over two years ago when RSF first occupied Khartoum's international airport. Despite the military regaining control earlier this year, Khartoum's main airport remains non-operational.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- RSF
- drone attack
- Port Sudan
- military
- violence
- civilian facilities
- Red Sea
- Khartoum
- displacement
ALSO READ
Sanaudha Unrest: Love Jihad Allegations Spark Violence in Madhya Pradesh
Political Tensions Soar: BJP Attacks Mamata Over Murshidabad Violence
Khandelwal Slams Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence Response
Shocking Case of Caste-Based Violence in Rajasthan: A Dalit Youth's Ordeal
Tensions Rise as Amit Malviya Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Murshidabad Violence