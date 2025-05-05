Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Tensions in South Asia

Iran's foreign minister visits Islamabad amid growing tensions between Pakistan and India over a recent attack in Kashmir. Both countries have accused each other of fueling the conflict. The visit, which includes discussions on reducing tensions and other regional issues, underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions in South Asia, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, arrived in the Pakistani capital on Monday for a crucial one-day visit. The visit comes in the wake of a deadly attack in the disputed region of Kashmir, for which India accuses Pakistan, a charge Islamabad fervently denies.

Iran's ambassador in Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, confirmed that Araqchi would discuss alleviating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Given Iran's strong ties with both Pakistan and India, Tehran is keen to foster dialogue, he added. Araqchi will next head to Delhi to continue these diplomatic engagements.

The situation in Kashmir has long been a flashpoint in the region, leading to wars and ongoing diplomatic struggles. Pakistan's recent call to the United Nations and its communication with various international leaders, including Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, highlights growing concerns over potential conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

