Controversy Erupts Over Shimla's Sanjauli Mosque Demolition

In a significant development, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur has publicly criticized the Waqf Board over its handling of the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla. The mosque, which Thakur claims was built illegally, faced a demolition order from the court, highlighting longstanding tensions surrounding the structure.

Speaking to reporters at Kangra airport, Thakur asserted that the entire mosque, including its multiple stories, was unauthorized due to a lack of valid land ownership documents. The court's decision to order the demolition comes 15 years after local residents and Hindu groups began protesting its presence.

Advocate Jagat Pal, representing local agitators, confirmed that the Waqf Board did not produce vital documents such as ownership papers and sanctioned plans. Consequently, the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court mandated the demolition of the mosque, insisting on lawful compliance moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)