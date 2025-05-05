Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Shimla's Sanjauli Mosque Demolition

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Waqf Board for the illegal construction of the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla. After the Board failed to provide sufficient land ownership documents, a court ordered the mosque's demolition. The decision was supported by local residents and Hindu groups after years of inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Shimla's Sanjauli Mosque Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur has publicly criticized the Waqf Board over its handling of the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla. The mosque, which Thakur claims was built illegally, faced a demolition order from the court, highlighting longstanding tensions surrounding the structure.

Speaking to reporters at Kangra airport, Thakur asserted that the entire mosque, including its multiple stories, was unauthorized due to a lack of valid land ownership documents. The court's decision to order the demolition comes 15 years after local residents and Hindu groups began protesting its presence.

Advocate Jagat Pal, representing local agitators, confirmed that the Waqf Board did not produce vital documents such as ownership papers and sanctioned plans. Consequently, the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court mandated the demolition of the mosque, insisting on lawful compliance moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025