Oil India Limited Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Key Figures

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Prayas Chakravorty, a deputy general manager at Oil India Limited, and a private company executive for orchestrating a bribery scheme worth Rs 7 lakh. The arrest took place in Duliajan, Assam, and has uncovered substantial evidence of corruption in the oil sector.

CBI officials reported that Chakravorty demanded bribes from Jyoti Kumar Singh, deputy general manager of United Drilling Tools Limited in Noida, in exchange for securing a contract for the company. The illicit transactions allegedly included a request for gold ornaments, which Singh attempted to replace with cash.

The CBI's swift action resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of cash and gold. Additional searches in locations across Delhi, Noida, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia recovered more than Rs 30 lakh in cash, gold jewellery originally obtained as a bribe, and critical incriminating documents. The investigation continues as authorities crack down on corruption in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)