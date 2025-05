Tensions Surge: Pakistan's Missile Tests & Economic Concerns

Pakistan has conducted its second missile test within three days, heightening tensions with India amid warnings from Moody's about potential setbacks to Islamabad's economic recovery.

The strained relations stem from an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir, for which India has implicated Pakistan, allegations that Islamabad denies. Following the escalation, Moody's cautioned that ongoing hostilities could jeopardize Pakistan's economic reforms and fiscal consolidation efforts, posing risks to its financial stability.

International attention is focused on the situation, with fears that continued conflict could undermine global peace efforts. Pakistan plans to engage the United Nations Security Council, urging it to uphold international security measures.

