Government Mulls Over Bhushan Power and Steel Liquidation Order

The government is currently deliberating the Supreme Court's ruling to liquidate Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL). Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju stated that a decision is imminent.

A Supreme Court bench dismissed JSW Steel's Rs 19,350-crore acquisition bid for BPSL due to non-compliance with the resolution plan, impacting lenders who now face greater financial losses.

In related developments, the government anticipates concluding the IDBI Bank stake sale by year-end while considering merging state-owned insurers, maintaining the strategy to handle lender concerns strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)