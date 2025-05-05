Left Menu

Navigating Cooperation: INS Sharda's Humanitarian Exercise in Maldives

INS Sharda of the Indian Navy has reached Maldives for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, reflecting robust defence and maritime relations. The exercise, aligning with India's 'MAHASAGAR' vision, focuses on strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing interoperability with the Maldives National Defence Force.

Updated: 05-05-2025 18:49 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy's INS Sharda has arrived in Maldives to participate in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, highlighting the strong defense and maritime partnership between the two countries, officials reported on Monday.

This HADR exercise supports India's 'MAHASAGAR' vision, stressing collaborative efforts to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean Region, a spokesman from the Indian Navy revealed.

The exercise, scheduled from May 4-10 at Maafilaafushi Atoll, aims to reinforce regional cooperation, enhance interoperability with the Maldives National Defence Force, and focus on disaster response coordination, search and rescue operations, and community engagement after natural disasters.

