India and Japan Deepen Defence Ties Amid Unified Stand Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic and defence development, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh hosted a high-level bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defense of Japan, Mr. Gen Nakatani, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The meeting underscored the growing strength of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on bolstering defence cooperation, regional stability, and a coordinated response to terrorism.

A Unified Stance Against Terrorism

The meeting commenced with a solemn note as both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its manifestations. Shri Rajnath Singh unequivocally denounced Pakistan’s state-sponsored policy of cross-border terrorism, highlighting how such tactics, involving both state and non-state actors, serve to destabilize regional peace and security. The Raksha Mantri called for a consolidated global front against terrorism and those who sponsor or support it.

Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani expressed heartfelt condolences over the recent tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which occurred on April 22, 2025. He conveyed Japan’s solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Tokyo's unwavering support.

Strengthening the Strategic Partnership

During the meeting, the two Defence Ministers comprehensively reviewed the current status and future trajectory of the defence and security cooperation between their nations. Both leaders acknowledged the steady growth and diversification of defence ties, especially the increased frequency of military exercises and high-level exchanges between the Indian Armed Forces and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

The Ministers agreed to further deepen and expand joint military exercises and training, particularly enhancing the scope and complexity of maritime security operations. With the Indo-Pacific emerging as a crucial theatre for global security, India and Japan reaffirmed their mutual commitment to uphold the rules-based international order.

Expanding Technological and Industrial Cooperation

One of the pivotal outcomes of the dialogue was the mutual interest in fortifying defence industrial cooperation. Shri Rajnath Singh presented India's expanding indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, inviting Japan to collaborate in strategic sectors such as tank engines and aero engines. He also highlighted India’s growing prowess in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operations.

The two Ministers also explored potential collaboration in emerging and niche technology domains. Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, and space technologies were identified as new frontiers of cooperation. These domains, deemed critical for modern warfare and national security, are expected to form a core component of the bilateral defence roadmap.

Ceremonial and Symbolic Engagements

Prior to the formal discussions, Mr. Gen Nakatani paid homage to India’s fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He was later accorded a ceremonial reception, including a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, at the Manekshaw Centre. The ceremonials not only underscored the diplomatic warmth but also the shared values of honour and respect among the two democracies.

Long-Standing Friendship with a Modern Edge

India and Japan share a civilizational bond marked by cultural affinity, democratic values, and economic interdependence. Their bilateral relationship gained substantial momentum after being elevated to the status of "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" in 2014. Since then, the relationship has evolved with renewed intensity in security, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Today’s bilateral dialogue stands as a testament to the shared vision of India and Japan for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. As the meeting concluded, both Ministers reiterated their countries’ commitment to deepen defence cooperation and build enduring peace and prosperity in the region.