Striving for Shields: Ukraine's Push for Patriot Systems Intensifies

Ukraine's Western allies are currently engaged in discussions to supply additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv, with an aim to finalize an agreement before a NATO summit scheduled for the end of June, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Despite already possessing seven fully operational Patriot systems, Ukraine has expressed a pressing need for more, particularly as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently noted the government's willingness to purchase 10 more U.S.-made systems crucial for counteracting Russian ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, debates include potential suppliers like the U.S. and initial considerations of Greece, though Athens later dismissed any intentions to provide such systems to Ukraine, citing sensitive defense issues with neighboring Turkey. Additional efforts involve refurbishing a U.S. Patriot system based in Israel and discussing logistical contributions from Germany or Greece.

