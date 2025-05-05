International Court Rules on Sudan-UAE Genocide Case

The International Court of Justice dismissed a case lodged by Sudan, accusing the United Arab Emirates of aiding genocide through support of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's ongoing civil conflict. The decision hinged on jurisdiction issues due to the UAE's specific treaty carveout.

Despite both nations being signatories to the 1948 genocide convention, the UAE's exemption rendered the case nonviable at The Hague-based court. Court President Yuji Iwasawa explained the jurisdictional restrictions during the ruling's announcement. Sudan's request for provisional measures to restrain UAE's alleged involvement was deemed outside the court's remit.

Outside the court, a small protest group expressed disappointment, while a UAE official lauded the decision. The case's dismissal follows the eruption of conflict in Sudan in April 2023, characterized by fighting between the military and paramilitary groups, amid allegations of abuse from all sides.

