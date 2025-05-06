Left Menu

‘Step back from the brink’, Guterres urges India and Pakistan

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” Mr. Guterres said.

‘Step back from the brink’, Guterres urges India and Pakistan
The Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors later on Monday to discuss the rising tensions between the two nations. Image Credit: ChatGPT

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for “maximum restraint” from India and Pakistan, warning that escalating tensions over a recent deadly terror attack in Kashmir risk spiralling into outright military confrontation.

 

Addressing journalists outside the Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York, Mr. Guterres expressed deep concern over deteriorating relations between the two South Asian neighbours, saying they had reached “their highest in years.”

He reiterated his condemnation of the 22 April terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 civilians and injured many more.

Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” Mr. Guterres said.

It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.

The Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors later on Monday to discuss the rising tensions between the two nations.

UN ready to help de-escalate

He offered his good offices to both governments to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that “a military solution is no solution.

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink,” he said.

Mr. Guterres also praised both countries for their long-standing contributions to UN peacekeeping operations and expressed hope that their shared history of cooperation could form the basis for renewed dialogue.

“The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace,” he said.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

