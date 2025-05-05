Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Excise Reforms: Liquor Sales Get Tightened Rules

Haryana Cabinet approves a new excise policy for 2025-27, banning liquor sub-vends in small villages and intensifying restrictions on liquor advertisements. The policy aims to promote responsible retailing and aligns the excise year with the financial year. Higher fines and stringent regulations are expected to enhance social responsibility.

Haryana's Bold Excise Reforms: Liquor Sales Get Tightened Rules
In a significant reform, the Haryana Cabinet has greenlit the Excise Policy for 2025-27, implementing a ban on liquor sub-vends in villages with populations under 500. The policy also introduces stricter advertisement restrictions.

Aligning the excise year with the financial year, the policy aims at promoting responsible liquor retailing. Current provisions mean 152 sub-vends will cease operations. Advertisement violations will incur fines up to Rs 3 lakh, while further breaches could lead to cancellation of licences.

Further tightening tavern operations, the policy enforces an enclosed setting without live performances to ensure controlled drinking. With a revenue target of Rs 14,064 crore for FY26, the policy underscores a commitment to social responsibility and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

