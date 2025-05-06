Left Menu

Security Breach Forces TeleMessage App Suspension

Smarsh has paused operations of its TeleMessage app due to a potential security breach that exposed messages. Former U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz had used the communications app, prompting an investigation into the incident as Smarsh halts services for safety reasons.

Updated: 06-05-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:09 IST
The TeleMessage app, known for being used by former U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz, has suddenly suspended its services. This drastic measure follows a reported security breach that exposed certain messages.

Smarsh, the Portland, Oregon-based company behind TeleMessage, announced the temporary shutdown. In a recent email to clients, the company explained that they are 'investigating a potential security incident' and have taken this precautionary step out of an 'abundance of caution.'

The decision to halt services underscores the seriousness with which Smarsh is treating the breach, aiming to ensure the confidentiality and security of their clients' communications amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

