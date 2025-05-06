Security Breach Forces TeleMessage App Suspension

The TeleMessage app, known for being used by former U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz, has suddenly suspended its services. This drastic measure follows a reported security breach that exposed certain messages.

Smarsh, the Portland, Oregon-based company behind TeleMessage, announced the temporary shutdown. In a recent email to clients, the company explained that they are 'investigating a potential security incident' and have taken this precautionary step out of an 'abundance of caution.'

The decision to halt services underscores the seriousness with which Smarsh is treating the breach, aiming to ensure the confidentiality and security of their clients' communications amid ongoing investigations.

