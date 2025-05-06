Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Manipur Amid President's Rule

A significant bureaucratic reshuffle has taken place in Manipur, involving the transfer of 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Among them are key figures such as Tourism Director Pooja Elangbam and Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal, A Subash Singh. A notification confirmed the changes across various departments.

Pooja Elangbam has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur district, with L Bikram taking over as Tourism Director. Meanwhile, A Subash Singh will now serve as the Additional Secretary of the Home and Personnel departments, as well as Director of Institutional Finance.

These changes occur under the backdrop of President's rule in Manipur, which was enforced following significant ethnic violence involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The administration shake-up aims to stabilize governance in a state grappling with unrest and administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)