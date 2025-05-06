Left Menu

Gujarat's Waqf Trust Scandal: ED Investigates Financial Irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged financial irregularities in Gujarat's Waqf properties linked to unauthorized trustees. Nine premises are under scrutiny. The accused are suspected of creating fraudulent lease agreements and manipulating funds meant for community benefit, bringing the Waqf Amendment Act into question.

Updated: 06-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:08 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into suspected financial misconduct associated with Waqf properties in Gujarat. Multiple searches were conducted on Tuesday, focusing on alleged unlawful trustees who are said to have entered into fraudulent lease agreements and manipulated funds.

The probe stems from an Ahmedabad Police FIR filed against individuals including Salim Khan Jumma Khan Pathan and Mohammad Yasar Abdulhamiya Sheikh. The accused allegedly misrepresented themselves as trustees of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, conducting activities detrimental to community assets.

The investigation extends to nine locations linked with the accused across Gujarat. Sources reveal substantial evidence suggesting the creation of false affidavits and lease agreements, with accusations of extortion and conspiracy aimed at personal gain. Recently, the Waqf Amendment Act was introduced by the Centre to enhance transparency in such matters, though it faces opposition criticism.

