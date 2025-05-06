Reckless Driving Incident Sparks Investigation

In a startling collision that has stirred concerns over road safety, a 45-year-old pedestrian sustained injuries after being struck by a car in central Delhi's Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. The incident, which took place around 10.20 pm on Monday, has brought attention to the possibility of irresponsible driving by an underage individual.

The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities have swiftly moved to seize the vehicle involved and apprehend the driver, with police confirming that the driver's age is under investigation. A senior officer highlighted that this factor could lead to legal proceedings against the car's registered owner, typically the parent of a minor driver.

Law enforcement has registered a case citing breaches under the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. The potential involvement of a minor in such a grave incident underscores the urgent need for stringent enforcement of traffic regulations and parental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)