Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City boost injury-hit defence with Guehi signing

Financial details were not disclosed, ​but British media reported that the deal to ‍sign the 25-year-old international - who had six months left on his Palace contract - was worth around 20 million pounds ($26.84 million). Guehi ⁠becomes ‌City's second ⁠signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of winger ‍Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:16 IST
Soccer-Manchester City boost injury-hit defence with Guehi signing

Manchester City have signed England centre back Marc Guehi from ‌Crystal Palace on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, ⁠as they look to close the gap on leaders Arsenal in the title race. Financial details were not disclosed, ​but British media reported that the deal to ‍sign the 25-year-old international - who had six months left on his Palace contract - was worth around 20 million pounds ($26.84 million).

Guehi ⁠becomes ‌City's second ⁠signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of winger ‍Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. "It is clear Marc has been ​one of the best defenders in English football ⁠for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to ⁠bring him to Manchester City," City director of football Hugo Viana said in a statement.

City are ⁠second in the league table with 43 points from 22 ⁠matches, ‌seven behind Arsenal. ($1 = 0.7452 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026