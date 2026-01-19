Soccer-Manchester City boost injury-hit defence with Guehi signing

Manchester City have signed England centre back Marc Guehi from ‌Crystal Palace on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, ⁠as they look to close the gap on leaders Arsenal in the title race. Financial details were not disclosed, ​but British media reported that the deal to ‍sign the 25-year-old international - who had six months left on his Palace contract - was worth around 20 million pounds ($26.84 million).

Guehi ⁠becomes ‌City's second ⁠signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of winger ‍Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. "It is clear Marc has been ​one of the best defenders in English football ⁠for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to ⁠bring him to Manchester City," City director of football Hugo Viana said in a statement.

City are ⁠second in the league table with 43 points from 22 ⁠matches, ‌seven behind Arsenal. ($1 = 0.7452 pounds)

