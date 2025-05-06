Delhi Gears Up for Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions
Delhi prepares for mock drills as new security threats loom. The Union home ministry calls for states to conduct drills amid escalated India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack. Delhi's Home Minister, Ashish Sood, expresses pursuit for further information to ensure preparedness.
Delhi is preparing for comprehensive mock drills, according to the city's Home Minister, Ashish Sood. The exercises come in response to an initiative by the Union home ministry amid heightened security concerns.
The ministry has mandated that all states carry out these drills on Wednesday, amidst the backdrop of increased tensions following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 casualties.
Sood assured that while preparations are ongoing, additional information will guide further actions to ensure thorough preparedness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reinforced this stance, committing to apprehend those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.
