Left Menu

Nationwide Mock Drill to Enhance Civil Defence Preparedness

The BJP has encouraged nationwide participation in the May 7 mock drill, organized by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to bolster preparedness against potential threats from Pakistan. The drill aims to test civil defence strategies and includes air-raid sirens, civilian training, and evacuation plan rehearsals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:35 IST
Nationwide Mock Drill to Enhance Civil Defence Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has called for citizens across India to partake in a crucial mock drill scheduled for May 7, aimed at boosting preparedness against possible threats from Pakistan. This initiative, prompted by rising tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror strike, seeks extensive public involvement.

In a statement on X, the BJP urged citizens, including party workers, leaders, and students, to volunteer and participate in the exercise, emphasizing the pivotal role of public participation in the mock drill's success. Party MPs and MLAs are expected to engage in these activities to ensure a broad-based readiness.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill will involve several strategic preparedness measures, such as the use of air-raid warning systems, civilian training in civil defence, and the maintenance of bunkers and trenches. Additional measures include implementing crash-blackout precautions, effectively camouflaging critical facilities, and updating evacuation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025