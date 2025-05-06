Nationwide Mock Drill to Enhance Civil Defence Preparedness

The BJP has called for citizens across India to partake in a crucial mock drill scheduled for May 7, aimed at boosting preparedness against possible threats from Pakistan. This initiative, prompted by rising tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror strike, seeks extensive public involvement.

In a statement on X, the BJP urged citizens, including party workers, leaders, and students, to volunteer and participate in the exercise, emphasizing the pivotal role of public participation in the mock drill's success. Party MPs and MLAs are expected to engage in these activities to ensure a broad-based readiness.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill will involve several strategic preparedness measures, such as the use of air-raid warning systems, civilian training in civil defence, and the maintenance of bunkers and trenches. Additional measures include implementing crash-blackout precautions, effectively camouflaging critical facilities, and updating evacuation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)